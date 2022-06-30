Watch CBS News
Grand County Sheriff closes County Road 219 for washout

By Danielle Chavira

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says a creek washed County Road 219 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs away. The section of road is closed.

The sheriff's office says the creek rose eight to 10 feet and overflowed its banks. Debris covered the road which is expected to be closed all day.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office closed a section of Highway 125, which runs parallel to U.S. 34, due to a wash out and rockslide.

The road most affected was about two miles south of Willow Creek Pass. 

