Rock, mudslide closes Highway 125 north of Granby in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- A rockslide and mudslide closed Highway 125 completely Sunday evening, Grand County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

According to the sheriff's office, the highway was closed between Buffalo Creek and Cabin Creek, and there was no estimated time for roads to be reopened just before 5 p.m. The sheriff's office said the area affected was 2 miles south of Willow Creek Pass.

Colorado State Patrol said CDOT crews were working to wash out the street.

There was no immediate information about what might have triggered the slide.