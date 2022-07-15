75-year-old woman dies after falling out of kayak on lake Granby

A 75-year-old woman from Arvada died after falling out of a kayak Cutthroat Bay on Lake Granby in Grand County on Wednesday.

According to the press release, deputies and rescue services responded to the woman after receiving the report she had fallen into the water just before noon.

An employee at Beacon Landing also responded to the scene and found the victim floating and unconscious in the water. A rescue boat took her to an ambulance, where there were attempts to revive her on the way to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

The coroner's office was working with the victim's family. Cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner.