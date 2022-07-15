Watch CBS News
75-year-old woman dies after falling out of kayak on lake Granby

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A 75-year-old woman from Arvada died after falling out of a kayak Cutthroat Bay on Lake Granby in Grand County on Wednesday. 

According to the press release, deputies and rescue services responded to the woman after receiving the report she had fallen into the water just before noon. 

An employee at Beacon Landing also responded to the scene and found the victim floating and unconscious in the water. A rescue boat took her to an ambulance, where there were attempts to revive her on the way to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.  

The coroner's office was working with the victim's family. Cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

