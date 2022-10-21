"Every step of the way has been a battle": Grand County homeowners still desperate for relief 2 years after East Troublesome Fire

Desperate homeowners are still waiting for relief two years after the East Troublesome Fire ravaged Grand County, burning across 300 square miles and causing $500 million in damages.

The fire narrowly missed downtown Grand Lake as burned its way into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, becoming one of Colorado's biggest and costliest blazes.

Now -- two years on -- a deadline is at hand.

"For many policies, the benefits will run out tomorrow. Unless they are extended and under some claims, the statute of limitations will run out," said Grand County Attorney Natascha O'Flaherty who represents homeowners.

That means if an insurance claim has been denied or not properly paid, homeowners can sue.

David Hackl's family lost their home in the fire and are suing their insurer.

"We're just a little person fighting the Goliath of the insurance companies and that's really been the case. Every step of the way has been a battle, a revictimization in dealing with the insurance carrier at least in our case," said Hackl.

He hopes to have their home rebuilt at the beginning of 2024, three years after the fire.

For those who received two years of additional living costs from their insurance, like for rent, the deadline is at hand.

"If through no fault of the insured they are delayed in their rebuild they can request an extension of their benefits," said O'Flaherty of the law firm Never Summer.

Only 134 permits have been issued out of 378 lost houses.

"It was a black hole. The community did a great job pulling together and through social media you were able to make contact and share what the misery was," Hackl explained.

Two years later it is still not over.