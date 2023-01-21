Granby driver using emergency lights pulled over, arrested for impersonation

A 32-year-old man driving a Toyota 4Runner with flashing red and blue emergency lights was pulled over by a Grand County Sheriff's Office sergeant and arrested on Jan. 13.

Alexander Johnson told the sergeant he was a firefighter, according to a GCSO press release.

However, the sergeant "knew based on previous knowledge that Johnson was not a firefighter," as stated in the press release. "It is important to note that any volunteer requiring emergency lights needs to have specific approval of their respective agency head along with the appropriate State of Colorado documentation."

Johnson presented neither, according to the press release.

Johnson was booked in the Grand County jail on charges of impersonating a public servant and using illegal emergency lighting, both misdemeanors.

Additional traffic charges in the case indicate Johnson was also unable to provide proof of the vehicle's insurance and violated the conditions of a temporary driver's license instruction permit.

This Toyota 4Runner was pulled over by a Grand County Sheriff's Office sergeant on Highway 40 in Granby on Jan. 13. The red circle shows the placement of the alleged illegal lighting which led to the arrest of the vehicle's driver. Grand County Sheriff's Office

"The public puts their trust in emergency responders which often includes the usage of our emergency lights as we respond to emergency incidents," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin stated in the press release. "When an unauthorized person impersonates a public official, it diminishes public trust and will not be tolerated."

Johnson paid a $750 cash bond on Jan. 16 and was released from jail. His next scheduled court hearing is in mid-February.

According to online court records, an Alexander Robert Johnson with the same date of birth as the Grand County arrestee has been arrested six times in Denver and Adams counties since 2010 for failing to register as a sex offender. He served jail terms for four of those arrests. However, Alexander Robert Johnson does not currently appear in a search of the Colorado Sex Offender Registry.

Johnson is also innocent of the Grand County charges until proven guilty or admits to committing the offenses.