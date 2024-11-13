Grammy winner Melissa Manchester performs in Funny Girl at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

For the first time ever the musical Funny Girl is on a national tour, and Grammy-winning artist Melissa Manchester is one of the many great talents that will perform at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Manchester, who has performed in Colorado many times, was cast as Rose Brice in the production.

"This has been a remarkable year for me. This is the 50th year of my career," Manchester said.

Grammy-winning artist Melissa Manchester in Funny Girl DCPA

Ahead of the production's visit to the Buell Theatre, Manchester sat down for an exclusive advanced interview with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. Manchester said it was a highlight of her career to portray Rose Brice, the mother of legendary performer Fanny Brice.

"I just adore (Rose.) I know this woman," Manchester said. "It is a privilege to play her every night."

Manchester, who is celebrating the release of her latest album "Review" said this role gives her a new challenge.

"It is the first time I am doing very little singing, and I certainly wasn't hired for my dancing," Manchester said. "To bring life to this character has been a very deep dive into my life experience. I bring everything to Rose Brice as a mom."

Manchester told Thomas she was initially approached to join the musical decades ago when it launched on Broadway. The production wanted her to portray Fanny Brice in the show. However, she said her schedule with concerts was demanding and also admitted the aura of Barbra Streisand's portrayal in the Funny Girl movie was intimidating.

However, when she heard the musical was being revived for a national tour she had to jump at the opportunity.

Funny Girl DCPA

"When I read that this national tour was being put up, I asked my manager to find a way to get me an audition," Manchester said.

Funny Girl, a timeless story of triumph and success, plays at the Buell Theatre starting Dec. 10 through Dec. 22.

Manchester said she was thrilled to help showcase the many talents of the cast and crew with Denver audiences.

"There are 30 people on stage tapping their hearts out, singing their hearts out. It is a privilege to share this story," Manchester said. "The cheering night after night after night can't be beat."

If you would like to see Funny Girl at the DCPA visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets for tickets.

