Gloria Estefan raves about Denver Center's "Destiny of Desire," playwright Karen Zacarias

Five-time Grammy Award-winning musician Gloria Estefan is excited about the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' latest production, "Destiny of Desire."

CBS Colorado spoke with Estefan in Miami about the production and its playwright, Karen Zacarías, whose work has appeared in numerous productions that have launched in or passed through Denver.

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"Destiny of Desire," a comic telenovela-inspired production, is among Zacarías' latest work. Estefan said she has been impressed by Zacarías' writing and the response to the show.

"She's killing it. To me, Karen is one of the best writers out there. She's very awarded," Estefan said. "But the fact that she has such a wide gamut in her repertoire and the way she can write is just phenomenal."

Estefan said she has also seen firsthand how audiences have responded to the production.

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"And I have seen the audiences there, like screaming, laughing and gasping, holding their breath. It was phenomenal," she said.

"Destiny of Desire" closes Sunday in Denver before moving on to Los Angeles. Tickets for the remaining performances are still available online.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.