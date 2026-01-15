Gov. Jared Polis delivers his final Colorado State of the State speech today

Colorado's governor says his top priority for his final year in office is to make things more affordable in the state. Gov. Jared Polis is set to speak about that goal -- and other initiatives -- in his final State of the State speech on Thursday at the Colorado State Capitol.

You can watch his address to the Colorado legislature live on the CBS News Colorado stream at 11 a.m.

Gov. Jared Polis at the Governor's Residence and Boettcher Mansion in Denver on Aug. 28, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado currently faces a massive budget shortfall. Last week, Polis told Your Political Reporter Shaun Boyd he is focused on the state budget and issues like affordable housing and education. He has proposed cuts to state agencies and a cap on Medicaid spending. He says he's opposed to cuts to K-12 school funding.

Polis, a Democrat, is term limited and Colorado will be electing a new governor in November.

After Polis' speech ends, the CBS News Colorado stream will air the CBS News Colorado at Noon newscast on delay. The newscast will include a post-speech response from Republican leadership.