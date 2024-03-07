Gov. Jared Polis, state lawmakers announce plan to boost workforce in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis and a group of state lawmakers are planning to make it easier to build the workforce in Colorado. The idea is to make sure all companies have the workers they need.

At the state Capitol on Thursday, Polis and some lawmakers announced that nine bills have been introduced to help expand and grow Colorado's thriving workforce. They believe it will connect more Coloradans with the education and training they need in the current economy.

For every unemployed Coloradan, there are two job openings available. This announcement is designed to invest in strategies to reduce workforce shortages and increase opportunities and investments in the workforce. Each bill seeks to either expand, create or educate young Coloradans and beyond.

"The success of Opportunity Now programs has helped Coloradans across the state secure good-paying jobs while meeting our diverse workforce needs," said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs in a statement. "This bipartisan bill introduces the final round of funding for this program with an important focus on the construction and building trades. The demand for skilled electricians, plumbers and general contractors is rising, and this bill boosts our construction workforce and helps drive local economies."

The nine bills at the state Capitol include:

• Extending free credentials by continuing "opportunity now"

• Strengthening secondary workforce initiatives

• Increasing access to apprenticeship opportunities

• Helping students enter apprenticeships

• Supporting military

• Boosting funding for workforce training

• Standardizing apprenticeship classifications

• Addressing the educator shortage and supporting teachers

• Establishing new medical and veterinary schools in Colorado

"Opportunity is a core Colorado value, and every Coloradan should have the opportunity to earn a good life," said Senator Jeff Bridges, D-Arapahoe County, in a statement. "That opportunity often starts with a good education, one that's aligned with good-paying jobs in a person's community. Making sure that what schools teach matches what businesses need is exactly what the Opportunity Now grant does, leading to better wages for workers, a well-trained workforce for our employers, and a stronger Colorado economy for everyone."

One bill is an effort to expand apprenticeship opportunities through a new tax credit. It provides $30 million in annual, refundable tax credits to support apprentices in new and emerging industries, $2 million for businesses looking to start or scale an apprenticeship program, and $2 million for qualified intermediaries who support the administration of apprenticeship programs.