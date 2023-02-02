Gov. Jared Polis says Black History Month is a "call to action"

Gov. Jared Polis says Black History Month is a chance to recognize the achievements of Black Americans throughout history in Colorado.

February is Black History Month, Colorado!



This month is an opportunity to reflect on the incredible achievements of Black Americans throughout history. pic.twitter.com/G6UsH6QMwr — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) February 1, 2023

"This month is a call to action to continue working for justice for every single person and particulary those who have been oppressed because of the color of their skin," said Polis. "Here in Colorado, we are made stronger by diversity and our brightest future is one where everyone can thrive."