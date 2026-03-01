Good Samaritan rescues man who fell through the ice into Colorado lake

After a man fell through the ice into the frigid water of a Colorado lake, a good Samaritan nearby ran to his rescue.

As the Evergreen Lake Plunge was coming to an end, someone approximately 700 feet away unexpectedly fell through thin ice. Scott Lapierre, who was driving nearby, saw a young man sprinting across the lake toward the man struggling in the water. He said he was amazed that the good Samaritan didn't fall through the thin ice himself as he ran.

Scott Lapierre

Lapierre shared that when the young man reached the hole, he dove onto the ice, crawled to the edge and pulled the other man out to safety.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said crew members arrived at the scene and treated the person who fell into the water. He refused transport to a hospital for further treatment.

The fire department gave the man's rescuer a ride back to his car, and he left. They said they don't know the man's identity. Lapierre hopes the young man is recognized and thanked for his response.