Company cited for continuing to ignore worker protections despite teenager's death

A Commerce City excavation company was cited recently for continuing to endanger workers in spite of a worksite accident which claimed the life of a 17-year-old employee last year.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) first issued GoldStar Excavation and Sewer a $15,625 penalty for violations of federal safety laws following the deadly accident, the agency stated in a press release.

On Aug. 13, 2022, a large chunk of asphalt slid into a trench while workers were connecting a residential sewer in a Greeley neighborhood. The asphalt struck the 17-year-old in the head, causing fatal injuries. The unshored section of trench wall then caved in on the teenager and a co-worker.

RELATED One person is dead after trench collapse in Greeley (2022)

The Greeley Fire Department led the recovery of the younger man's body from the six-foot trench. GFD initially reported his age as 20 years old.

CBS

Trenches dug deeper than five feet require shoring, according to federal safety standards. Excavated material and equipment must also be placed a minimum of two feet from the edges of the trench.

OSHA opened another inspection in March 2023 and visited a GoldStar excavation worksite in Fort Collins. The agency reported the company "was still ignoring the same federal safety standards" that could have prevented the earlier trench collapse in Greeley, as stated in the press release.

In light of the new findings, OSHA's fines against GoldStar increased to $206,698.

RELATED Colorado contractor facing manslaughter charges for trench collapse that killed worker

"GoldStar Excavation and Sewer's indifference toward the safety and well-being of its employees cost a young man his life," stated OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper in Denver. "With a teenager's family and friends still grieving, the company again allowed its workers to enter an unprotected trench. GoldStar must comply with required federal safety standards designed to prevent another tragedy."

GoldStar, according to the company's website, is a family-owned business started in 2014 which offers water and sewer line repair and replacement across the Front Range.

GoldStar has 15 days since the issuance of the proposed penalties to formally contest them.

GoldStar was the second Colorado excavation company cited by OSHA last week.

RELATED OSHA fines Brighton company $112,000 following worker's death