OSHA fines Brighton company $112,000 following worker's death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued citations against a Brighton-based excavation company on Friday. One of the company's workers died following a trench collapse at a project site in Aurora late last year.

OSHA penalized Coronado Excavation of Sewer and Water Repairs LLC a total of $112,508 due to the cited safety violations at the worksite.

Marcos Guerrero-Baddillo, a 23-year-old Aurora resident, was killed in the Dec. 27 accident. Guerrero-Baddillo died by asphyxiation (deprivation of oxygen).

RELATED Colorado contractor facing manslaughter charges for trench collapse that killed worker

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 17589 East Eastman Drive in Aurora that day at approximately 1:30 p.m. Guerrora-Baddillo was the only person in the trench when the ground gave way, according to the department's Twitter messages.

His body was recovered roughly four hours after the accident.

Our Technical Rescue Team is on scene of a reported trench collapse in the 17500 block of E Eastman Dr.



More information will be provided here. A public information officer is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/uVswlRmi4G — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 27, 2022

OSHA cited Coronado Excavation for not providing workers a means of escape from a trench deeper than four feet, not protecting workers from equipment or material that could fall into the trench, not using support systems to manufacturer's specifications, not properly instructing workers to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions, and not conducting proper safety inspections.

"There were several hazardous conditions observed during OSHA's inspection which would be evident to a competent person," the OSHA citation stated. "Two employees were working in an unprotected trench approximately 43 feet long and 26 inches wide, with a depth of approximately 7.5-8 feet. The portion of the trench near the sidewalk caved-in while one of the employees was working in this area, resulting in his death."

A hydraulic shoring device was installed in only one end of the trench, according to OSHA's description of the job site. The agency stated that the device was insufficient for the task and offered only partial protection to the workers. Plus, another device was available at the site but was not in use.

Additionally, OSHA noted a "spoil pile" of excavated earth was located less than 2 feet from the edge of the trench.

A file photo of a excavation trench unrelated to the December 2022 accident in Aurora. CBS

Coronado Excavation can contest the citations in the next 15 days. CBS News Colorado requested a comment from the company. This story will be updated with any response.

OSHA is a part of the U.S. Department of Labor.