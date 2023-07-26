Golden passes flavored nicotine ban, set to take effect next year

Starting next year, flavored nicotine sales will no longer be allowed in the City of Golden. The Golden City Council voted Tuesday night to unanimously ban the sale of the products which are often used in vapes.

Statistics show more than 25% of Colorado high school students are vaping, according to public health advocates. Advocates say the ban is about public safety.

Those opposed to the ban argue vaping is used by many people to help quit smoking. They claim, if passed, some businesses may have to close and these products will still be available nearby.

Local governments from the Denver metro area to Aspen have recently passed their own laws banning flavored vape products.

Golden had already raised the age to buy vape products to 21. The ban on flavored nicotine take effect Jan. 1, 2024.