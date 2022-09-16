Rollover crash traps driver, closes eastbound I-70 ramp to westbound C-470 in Golden

A driver is currently trapped and the eastbound I-70 ramp to westbound C-470 is currently closed after a semi truck rolls over.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. First responders are still on scene and a driver is still currently trapped.

Golden Fire and Pleasant View Fire have been working to free the driver for more than an hour.

Alternate routes around the crash are advised and heavy backups are happening on westbound C-470.