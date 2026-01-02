Colorado Mexican restaurant on Yelp Top 100 list closes after landlord does not renew lease

A popular Mexican restaurant in Colorado, which was included in Yelp's Top 100 places to eat in the U.S. in 2019, has closed its doors.

Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro in Golden ranked eighth nationally, only 16 months after opening. The restaurant served what it calls "street Mexican cuisine," including tacos and burritos, as well as unique items such as birria ramen. But owner Walter Meza announced on social media that they closed before the holidays because their landlord didn't renew their lease.

Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro in Golden CBS

Intense winds sweeping through the state the week before Christmas caused prolonged power outages in the area, putting an abrupt end to their closing week plans. Patrons were surprised by the sudden closure.

In an Instagram post, Meza said he hopes the restaurant can find a new home in Golden.

"Unfortunately, our landlord didn't renew our lease, and we have to leave by the end of the year," Meza explained. "We are looking and hoping to stay in Golden because we think that we owe it to the community as thanks for all of the unconditional support we've received. Don't worry, we will rise again and come back stronger!"

Meza said he and his wife opened the restaurant to pay for their children to attend college, and said their patrons have become a second family to them.

"We've seen marriages start out as first dates, we've seen newborn babies turn into elementary school students, we got to see several classes of freshmen at Mines graduate; all within our walls, sitting at our tables, and eating our food," he shared.