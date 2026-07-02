Gold Mountain Fire continues to grow in southwestern Colorado, officials close parks, wildlife areas

The Gold Mountain Fire has consumed more than 18,000 acres in Ouray County since it sparked on June 27. According to fire officials, the fire is moving towards the north and east in the direction of Montrose and Gunnison counties.

The Buckhorn Lakes Recreation Area is under a pre-evacuation notice due to the wildfire, which started after a tree fell on a power line.

Buckhorn Lakes City of Montrose

The City of Montrose Parks Division has closed Buckhorn Lakes, which is a city-owned park located 15 miles southeast of downtown Montrose. The park closed at noon on July 2. Public works crews are installing signs and barricades to prevent the public from accessing the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Thursday that it has temporarily closed public access to the Cimarron State Wildlife Area in Montrose County due to the wildfire. The 6,455-acre wildlife area shares boundaries with private land and the Bureau of Land Management and those areas are under pre-evacuation.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office

"In the consideration of public safety and allowing first responders to prioritize limited resources, Cimarron SWA will be closed to all public access until all pre-evacuation status is lifted," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla in a statement. "The fire incident command anticipates significant fire activity Thursday and is working hard to ensure people are aware of evacuation possibilities so they aren't surprised by a mandatory evacuation order. We appreciate your cooperation in respecting the closure for your safety and for the safety of officers and fire first responders."

CPW said the closure will remain in effect until conditions allow the areas to safely reopen.

