Aurora, Colorado's most diverse city, prepares to gather for Global Fest

Global Fest in Aurora is a celebration like none other in Colorado. It's a vibrant and colorful festival highlighting what makes the city so unique.



"Aurora is the most diverse city in the whole state of Colorado, so once a year we come as a community to celebrate that," said Ricardo Gambetta, manager of Aurora's Office of International Affairs.

The idea for Global Fest started ten years ago. Gambetta explained the city worked with a couple organizations to throw a party of sorts to recognize the many cultures and international communities that call Aurora home.

"In our city the most important asset that we have are our local residents," he told CBS News Colorado. "40% are immigrants, refugees ... so it's very important for the city to offer the opportunity for them to feel that they are part of the city."



It started as a small event, but the annual celebration has come a long way in the last decade.

"The first year...actually was like a block party, only a few hundred people," said Gambetta.

But, much like the city, Global fest has rapidly grown to attract thousands. The event now includes international food trucks, music and dancing, fashion shows and much more. It has become so popular, Gambetta said there's a waiting list for vendors and performers.

"I feel everybody feels so proud, you know," he said. "Everybody wants to ensure that their country is represented at Global Fest."

More countries will be represented this year, including Ukraine, during the fest's Parade of Nations. It's almost like the Olympics opening ceremony, organizers say.

"Because you can see the whole different world represented in the city. So many different flags, so many different international delegations," Gambetta explained.

Event organizers expect the tenth year of Global Fest will be the biggest yet, and they'll likely have to find a new spot in Aurora to celebrate in the years to come to fit all who want to be included.

Gambetta said the festival isn't just for the immigrant and refugee communities, but for everyone who wants to experience different cultures and what Aurora has to offer. Afterall, he said, there's nowhere else in Colorado where people can experience the world in one place.

"You don't need a passport to travel to Aurora and enjoy all the different experiences we're going to offer on Saturday at Global Fest," Gambetta said.

The free, fun, family friendly event runs Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 East Alameda Parkway.