Aurora prepares to celebrate rich diversity with Global Fest

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

This Saturday, August 19, the city of Aurora will host the 10th year of its signature event, Global Fest.

The day will begin at 11 a.m. with a Parade of Nations, a procession where Aurora's immigrant communities showcase their cultures and costumes.

New this year will be representatives from Belize, Marshall Islands, Morocco and Ukraine. Global Fest organizers are anticipating nearly 20 food trucks, the most in the event's history. Cuisine ranges from Nigeria, Venezuelan, Ethiopian, Mexican, Senegalese, and more.

Also new is a scheduled lucha libre wrestling presentation and the "We Are Aurora" exhibit, a creative photography project.

Global Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, located at 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012.  Learn more at https://bit.ly/3DTHVNF 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:44 PM

