Glitz and glamor take the stage in Monty Python's "Spamalot" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Audiences heading to Denver for the upcoming run of "Spamalot" will see plenty of glitz, glamour and even some costumes that have become fan favorites over the years.

Ahead of the musical's visit to Denver from Aug. 11-23, CBS Colorado was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the production while it was playing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

"Spamalot" costumes glitter under the lights of the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis CBS

The tour took place backstage inside a costume gondola, where ensemble member Claire Kennard showcased some of the elaborate wardrobe pieces featured in the show.

One of the standout costumes is the production's "Laker Girl" outfit, which Kennard said is packed with intricate details.

"This is our Laker Girl costume. As you can see, we have the nude mesh, so there's a little bit of a nude illusion. There's that fish net aspect in there, the ruffles to mimic the coral, the pearls. There's just a lot of little details that our costume designer, Jen Caprio, thought very thoroughly about," Kennard said.

Claire Kennard highlights coral and pearl details on the "Laker Girl" costume. CBS

Kennard also highlighted one of the ensemble's showgirl costumes, noting that each performer wears a different color variation.

"So this is our showgirl costume. Each of the girls, there are four ensemble girls, we have different colors, and I am the teal. Which is my personal favorite color. We have tail feathers that are right over here, which are my second favorite part of this costume," Kennard said.

Claire Kennard displays her teal showgirl costume in "Spamalot" CBS

The costumes are designed to help bring the musical's over-the-top comedy and spectacle to life.

"(We have) lots of glitz and glamor, and we shine on stage," Kennard said.

Fans of the musical may also recognize some familiar pieces when the production arrives in Denver. Several of the most popular costumes from the original touring production of "Spamalot" remain on the road and will be featured during the Denver stop.

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on the comedy of Monty Python, will be performed in Denver from Aug. 11 through Aug. 23. Tickets and more information are available on the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.