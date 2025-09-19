Jury finds Colorado's Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park negligent in death of Wongel Estifanos

A Colorado jury on Friday found a Western Slope theme park negligent in the death of a 6-year-old girl who fell on one of their rides. The civil lawsuit was filed by the family of Wongel Estifanos.

In 2021 Estifanos died while she was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Estifanos' family attorney said the payout to the family will be $205 million. The money will be owed by the theme park and others responsible.

"This verdict will save a lot of lives," attorney Dan Caplis said in a prepared statement. "Wongel's parents are very grateful to the jury for speaking the truth and holding this corporation responsible. Wongel's parents are grateful to the court for the fair trial they received, and to the people of Garfield County for being so kind to them during this long trial."

Wongel Estifanos Bemni Mekonnen

The civil trial has been going on all month. Investigators said Estifanos died when she fell more than 100 feet after she wasn't properly restrained in her seat on the ride.