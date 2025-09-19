Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury finds Colorado's Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park negligent in death of Wongel Estifanos

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado jury on Friday found a Western Slope theme park negligent in the death of a 6-year-old girl who fell on one of their rides. The civil lawsuit was filed by the family of Wongel Estifanos.

In 2021 Estifanos died while she was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Estifanos' family attorney said the payout to the family will be $205 million. The money will be owed by the theme park and others responsible.

"This verdict will save a lot of lives," attorney Dan Caplis said in a prepared statement. "Wongel's parents are very grateful to the jury for speaking the truth and holding this corporation responsible. Wongel's parents are grateful to the court for the fair trial they received, and to the people of Garfield County for being so kind to them during this long trial."

Wongel-Estifanos.jpg
Wongel Estifanos Bemni Mekonnen

The civil trial has been going on all month. Investigators said Estifanos died when she fell more than 100 feet after she wasn't properly restrained in her seat on the ride.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue