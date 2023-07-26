Solo female hikers warned of naked predator on Jefferson County trails

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning female hikers who hit the trails alone about a naked suspect who has become increasingly aggressive when approaching potential victims. The first incident was reported in April and the most recent happened on Monday.

According to investigators, the sexual predator is targeting female hikers in the Conifer and Evergreen area. So far, detectives have taken seven reports to date where the male suspect has confronted lone female hikers along trails in the Flying J Ranch Park and one incident at Alderfer Three Sisters Park.

Jefferson County

The first reported incident occurred April 3 where a naked suspect approached a female hiker and touched her buttocks. The suspect ran away and was not located by law enforcement.

On June 13, the naked suspect confronted a female victim and began masturbating. Investigators said that each time the suspect's behavior became more aggressive. He also contacted three women on one day, July 18, and fondled two victims, masturbated and engaged in sexual conversation.

On Monday, the suspect confronted a female hiker while masturbating and then grabbed the victim and tried to rip off her clothing.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, with a fit or athletic build and dark-colored hair. He has carried a dark-colored backpack in some cases. In each incident, the suspect has ran away into the woods and avoided capture.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public will provide more information about the incidents to help identify the suspect. They are asked to call 303-271-0211 to report any additional information.

Additional Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:

Safety tips: