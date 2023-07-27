Hikers rethinking safety after Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns of naked man attacking women on trails

For many in Colorado hitting the trails is an escape.

"We are just so lucky and fortunate to be living up here as well," one hiker said.

Now, warnings of a sexual predator have made that easy feeling harder to find.

"It's just never been an issue it's like surreal," she added.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a naked man is targeting women who are hiking alone.

CBS

The first incident happened in April -- and started with the suspect touching a women's backside.

"She fled and he fled too it was reported and obviously we saturated the area and never found the suspect. We went a couple of months before we heard anything else," said Jacki Kelley a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office.

RELATED: Solo female hikers warned of naked predator on Jefferson County trails

There have now been six other incidents. One in June and five more in July with each attack. Investigators say the suspect has become more aggressive.

"All of these are dangerous but now on the 24th grabbed a woman and tried to tear her clothes off so this is getting worse," Kelley said.

CBS

They are now asking that hikers take precautions avoid hiking alone, don't go off trail, take a phone and be aware of those around you.

All good reminders for those like Karen Habiger, have spent years hiking the trails at the center of the investigation.

"I've gotten so comfortable with it I no longer carry my pepper spray or my taser," she said.

CBS

Now, she and several others we spoke with are rethinking that feeling of safety.

"It can happen anywhere so I probably won't be hiking alone as frequently," another hiker said.