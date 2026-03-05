Girls Inc. of Metro Denver explores science of self-care at Girls & Science

CBS Colorado celebrates Girls & Science throughout the month of March. Studies show that as girls enter their teenage years, confidence declines in their ability to do well in the STEM fields. That is one of the reasons that CBS Colorado and its partners for Girls & Science decided to add a Teen Zone to this year's Kickoff Event at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. The Teen Zone will include several businesses and organizations with activities that are geared to girls 13-years and older. Girls Inc. of Metro Denver has a particularly popular project.

"We're learning about the science of self-care and beauty," said Amariah Jean-Baptiste, Teen Programs Manager at Girls Inc.

The lesson is how to make your own lip scrub.

"I've noticed that a lot of our girls are super curious and interested about the beauty. How the products are created," Jean-Baptiste explained.

First, the girls take a few minutes to name their lip scrub and draw a label for it. Then, they get a quick tutorial about the biology of skin.

"The importance of this lesson is them understanding what the layers of skin are? How they work? How they help our body, and how we can create things to help our body feel better?" Jean-Baptiste said.

Then it's time to roll up their sleeves. With just a few simple ingredients, coconut oil and granulated sugar, the girls have a basic scrub. Their imagination really shows through in the color and flavor the girls add to the mix.

CBS

"I'm making a banana. I think it's banana scented lip scrub, and my other one is going to strawberry," said 12-year-old Girls Inc. member Alexia.

"I'm kind of like making this flavor based on one of my favorite characters from a show I like," said Ainara, another 12-year-old member of the Girls Inc.

The show is "Stranger Things." The character is Michael Wheeler.

"I'm including this blue color because blue is just like Mike's color, and I decided to use caramel as my flavor because it just correlated with the character," Ainara explained.

The girls can also choose to make their lip scrub more hydrating or more exfoliating based on the ratio of ingredients they use. In Colorado's dry climate, most opted for hydrating.

CBS

"You need to hydrate your skin or else it's really dry and chapped, and that happens to my skin a lot," Ainara added.

Not only are the girls learning the science behind self-care and beauty, they're also being inspired to think of themselves as product creators and maybe eventually business owners.

LINK: Register for the Girls & Science Kick-Off Event

Look for Girls Inc.'s lip scrub lesson at the Girls & Science Kick-Off Event on Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The event is free, but registration is appreciated so organizers can be be prepared.