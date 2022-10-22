Girls Hockey Night at Avs game highlights the sport isn't just for boys

Hockey season is back in full swing in Colorado, but Friday night's avalanche game feels a little different.

"We are here as part of girls and women in hockey month," said Patty Stanfield, who plays with the Denver Women's Hockey League.

The Avalanche hosted its 3rd annual Girls Hockey Night to empower and inspire girls of all ages to play and enjoy the sport. Stanfield and her 3-year-old daughter Molly were able to play on the ice rink before and after the game.

"I think that it's amazing that someone as young as Molly, can get out there and skate and have this opportunity that I never did when I was that little," she said.

For Stanfield, playing in the DWHL means she can show both Molly and her 1-year-old daughter Abby that they can do it, too.

"I mean it's a fabulous opportunity available to have that one-on-one coaching that she just got today. It was amazing," Stanfield said. "As soon as we got off the ice, she [Molly] said she wanted to go do it again."

And over on the public address system, CBS News Colorado's Romi Bean took over the mic for the legendary Alan Roach.

"The fact that the avalanche wants to extend this opportunity and give me this opportunity just is really incredible," Bean said. "It shows how much progress that we're making in sports, and pushing females in sports, in all different facets."

A moment to show that this sport isn't just for the boys, a way for girls to leave their mark in hockey in a big way.

"You can do it, no matter what age you are, no matter how young or how old, you can still get out there and play the sport that you love to watch," Stanfield said.

An Avalanche spokesperson said that while Friday's event is an important night for them, they are committed to providing resources and opportunities to girls all year round.