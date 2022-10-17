Broncos host Colorado's first girls flag football championship
The Denver Broncos hosted the state's first girls flag football championship over the weekend. The Chatfield team won the tournament.
Twenty-five schools from three metro area districts took part in the first season.
Denver Broncos Charities paid for the pilot program, which also has the support of Colorado High School Activities Association.
There were plenty of Broncos out there giving the players some tips.
