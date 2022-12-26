Watch CBS News
Girl's death ruled a homicide on Salida Court in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A girl's death was being investigated as a homicide in Denver on Monday morning. 

According to DPD's tweets, officers originally responded to an outdoor death investigation in the 4900 block of Salida Court. It was then determined a juvenile female's death should be investigated as a homicide.  

There was no immediate information available about the victim or her cause of death. 

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

