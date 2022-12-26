Girl's death ruled a homicide on Salida Court in Denver
A girl's death was being investigated as a homicide in Denver on Monday morning.
According to DPD's tweets, officers originally responded to an outdoor death investigation in the 4900 block of Salida Court. It was then determined a juvenile female's death should be investigated as a homicide.
There was no immediate information available about the victim or her cause of death.
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.