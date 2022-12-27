Watch CBS News
Teen girl found dead near Green Valley Ranch being investigated as homicide

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Girl's body found near Green Valley Ranch
Girl's body found near Green Valley Ranch 00:22

Denver police are investigating the death of a teenage girl who investigators think was killed Monday morning.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Her body was found in the 4900 block of Salida Street, near Green Valley Ranch Road and Peña Boulevard.

salida-street-homicide-1-youngerman.jpg
CBS

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

In the meantime, investigators need help finding information about a gray 2012 Honda CR-V believed to be involved in Manuel's death. It has a Colorado license plate, "CNE-I478" with a pink and black Auto Nation license plate on the front/

If you recognize the vehicle or have seen it, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

salida-street-crimestoppers.png
Denver Crime Stoppers
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:41 PM

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:41 PM

