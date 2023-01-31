Girl Scout cookie season is here in Colorado!

One of the sweetest seasons is upon us. Girl Scout cookies are now on sale here in Colorado. And with each box, Girl Scouts of Colorado says you help the girls feel empowered and explore new adventures with a community alongside them.

CEO Leanna Clark and sisters Abigail and Genevieve "Evie" Reynolds brought boxes of baked goodies to the CBS News Colorado studios on Monday. The sisters are some of the top-selling Girl Scouts in Colorado; so, they shared how beneficial it's been for them to be part of a larger effort in entrepreneurship.

"I learn a lot of helpful skills such as business ethics and money management," Evie said.

"I learn how to interact with customers and how to grow a customer base and to come back to recurring customers, sell it back to them over the years and also sell to future customers," said Abigail.

"These two girls have sold collectively for 15 years, more than 15,000 packages," Clark told CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White. "And I've had a chance to see them grow over the years and a lot of that comes from essentially running their own small business."

Clark says the pandemic has changed the way they sell their cookies as well.

"It did impact us. In some ways, we learned some really good lessons from it. The girls now create their own online website so they have a personal website, they have a link, and you can click on that link and order that way. You can choose to deliver to your doorstep or have the cookies shipped to you."

If you're interested in finding cookies near you, head to the Colorado Cookie Locator here: https://www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html