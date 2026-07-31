Former detainee inside GEO ICE facility in Colorado speaks out about health concerns

Immigration activists came together outside the Adams County Health building in Commerce City Thursday for what they described as a rally for accountability. The gathering was held more than a month after public health officials in the Colorado county issued a health order to investigate tuberculosis inside the GEO Group ICE facility in Aurora.

"It is incredibly difficult to be in there. The conditions are inadequate for handling any kind of illness," said a former detainee who spent a period of time inside the facility.

CBS Colorado interviewed the former detainee on Thursday. They asked not to be identified, and claim there were terrible conditions and treatment for those who got sick.

CBS

"There was a great deal of chaos regarding the known active cases of tuberculosis. Everyone was terrified because so many people were suffering from respiratory issues, coughing, and other health problems," they said. "There were people diagnosed with tuberculosis, and they were simply given an N95 mask so that the other 80 people around them could be protected."

The detainee told CBS Colorado workers were also poorly trained to handle those who were kept inside the facility, which is run by the private prison company GEO Group.

"There is no regard for human rights within that institution," they said. "The officers working in the cellblocks lack training; they are simply people who took the job because they likely couldn't find work elsewhere. They have no protocols and are unprepared for any serious incident -- whether it's an illness, a problem, or a disturbance."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS Colorado all ICE detention facilities operate in strict accordance with federal detention standards for safety, sanitation and humane treatment.

"ICE is committed to transparency and accountability and regularly conducts inspections to ensure the well-being of individuals in its care.

"As of today, Aurora does not have any confirmed active tuberculosis (TB) cases. Should a TB case be confirmed, the individual would be maintained under appropriate medical isolation precautions, including placement in a negative-pressure room when clinically indicated and available, to minimize the risk of transmission in accordance with established infection-control practices and clinical guidance.

"The detention facility has complied with all federal CDC guidelines and policies on communicable disease, as well as with Colorado law, guidelines, and policies on the same.

"There was one case of TB on June 25, and the detainee was treated, cleared, and removed from the country."

Immigration advocates say taking the agency's word is not enough.

"If you investigate yourself that can't be an honest investigation," said Brandon Gehrke, an organizer with Aurora Unidos CSO, an immigrant rights group. "There has to be outside organizations responsible for investigating the health and safety of the individuals detained inside."

"I would earnestly ask those in charge to show a little more empathy; we are human beings detained in there," said the detainee.

Following the airing of CBS Colorado's interview with the former detainee, a GEO Group spokesperson released a statement saying they "strongly refute these allegations."

"We are proud of the role our company has played for 40 years to support the law enforcement mission of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Our support service solutions have helped the federal government implement the policies of seven Presidential Administrations.

Under ICE and other federal standards, we test for communicable diseases, and any suspected case is promptly placed in medical isolation in a negative pressure room for diagnostic testing. Any potentially exposed individuals are screened in accordance with public health guidance and ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) protocols, and precautions remain in place until cleared by qualified healthcare personnel. In addition to IHSC, GEO works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local health department to mitigate the risk of communicable disease.

Additionally, at the GEO-Contracted ICE Processing Centers where GEO provides health care services, including the Aurora ICE Processing Center, individuals have access to medical professionals including physicians, nurses, dentists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, as well as referrals to off-site medical specialists, imaging facilities, Emergency Medical Services, and local community hospitals as needed.

We have a zero-tolerance policy with respect to allegations of staff misconduct or discrimination. All allegations are fully investigated in accordance with GEO policy and those of our client. In all instances, our support services are subject to regular internal and external review to ensure compliance with current and updated Department of Homeland Security detention standards and contract requirements governing the treatment and services ICE detainees receive. Where issues are identified, corrective actions are promptly taken through established processes as required by ICE's Quality Assurance Surveillance Plan.

Per ICE standards, GEO is required to provide all detainees with three daily meals, free of charge, that meet recommended nutritional standards and are approved by a registered dietician. GEO also accommodates religious and specialty diets. Variations are permitted only for religious and civic holidays and must meet basic nutritional standards. GEO trains staff at all levels under the independent standards of the American Correctional Association and in compliance with ICE standards."