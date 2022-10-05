Genetic genealogy, DNA help Denver police solve sexual assault cold case

Police in Denver along with the Denver District Attorney's Office, announced the arrest of a suspect arrested in a sexual assault cold case from 2004. Jason Groshart was taken into custody on Tuesday in Missouri.

Investigators cite DNA evidence and genetic genealogy DNA research for helping capture the suspect.

Denver Police

On March 30, 2004, police officers responded to the 3700 block of North Stuart Street on a report of a burglary and sexual assault. Denver police collected DNA evidence but were unable to identify the suspect at the time.

Years later, through genetic genealogy DNA research, a tool used by Denver's Integrated Cold Case Project, a possible connection to Groshart was established.

Investigators learned that he was living in Sedalia, Missouri and recently obtained DNA evidence and compared against the DNA recovered in 2004. Utilizing the Denver Police Crime Laboratory, a direct DNA comparison identified Groshart as the suspect in the March 2004 sexual assault.

Groshart, 49, remains in custody in Missouri and efforts are underway to extradite him to Denver. He is being held for investigation of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping.

"The arrest of Groshart demonstrates our commitment to victims of crime and that the Denver Police Department never forgets," said Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas in a statement. "We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who harm our community. Groshart committed a crime of violence against a member of our community and thanks to the Genetic Genealogy & Familial Match Searching grant, we hope we are able to provide some relief to the survivor."