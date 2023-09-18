Watch CBS News
Generac recalls more than 60,000 portable generators over burn risk

By Elizabeth Napolitano

Generac is recalling more than 60,000 portable generators over potential fire and burn hazards.

The recalled generators' fuel tanks have a valve issue that may cause them to "build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards," according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Generac Power Systems has received reports of 27 overheating incidents, including three severe burn injuries, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based manufacturer said Thursday

The recall covers roughly 64,000 generators sold at a variety of major home improvement and hardware stores from April 2011 through June 2023 for between $3,300 and $3,650, the recall notice shows. Consumers should immediately stop using the generators and contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.  

The recall covers Generac portable generators with the following unit types and model numbers. 

Unit Type

Model Numbers

GP15000E 

G0057341
G0057342
005734R1
005734R2

GP17500E 

G0057351
G0057352
005735R1
005735R2

Consumers can find the unit type of their generator printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel. The model number is printed on a label on the heat shield between the engine and alternator of the generator. 

generac.jpg
Consumers can find the unit type of their generator printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel. CPSC.gov

Consumers with questions can call Generac at 888-391-0503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/GPenhancements or www.generac.com, where they can click on "Important Recall Information" at the top of the page for more information.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 7:24 AM

