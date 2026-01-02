Denver Health, Children's Hospital Colorado suspend gender-affirming care for youth

In response to regulatory actions by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Denver Health and Children's Hospital Colorado say they have suspended all medical gender-affirming care for patients under 18.

Last month, HHS announced multiple proposals, including cutting off federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to children. Both Denver Health and Children's Hospital Colorado confirmed on Friday that they will no longer offer gender affirming care, including puberty blocking prescriptions and hormone therapy, to minors.

In a statement, Denver Health officials expressed concern that the changes could disrupt a physician's ability to provide the best care for their patients:

"These changes, which are made necessary by the actions of HHS, substantially affect access to critical health services. We also are concerned that the important relationships built between our providers and patients to help make informed decisions about their care are being disrupted. We are taking the appropriate steps to ensure our patients and families have the information they need at this time."

The health organization said surgeries for gender-affirming care were stopped in early 2025.

Last year, HHS announced it was investigating Children's Hospital Colorado for offering gender-affirming care.

Hospital officials said, "This referral [to investigate] threatens Children's Colorado's Medicare and Medicaid funding, risking care for hundreds of thousands of children."

Colorado is part of a coalition of 19 states and the District of Columbia that filed a lawsuit against HHS, claiming the department is trying to coerce providers to stop providing gender-affirming care and ignoring the legal requirements for policy changes. The suit claims the public must be notified and given the opportunity to comment before health policy can be changed, and accuses HHS of failing to do so.

Children's Hospital Colorado said Friday that it will suspend all gender-affirming treatments, effective immediately, while it awaits the federal court's decision.

"Effective immediately, Children's Colorado will suspend the writing or renewal of prescriptions for gender-affirming care for patients under 18 years old but will continue to provide care for all patients through behavioral health and supportive care services. We have never provided gender-affirming surgical care for patients under the age of 18. We believe that families, in consultation with a trusted healthcare team, know what is best for their child, and that all families, including the families of gender diverse children, should have the ability to receive the expert medical care their child needs to thrive."

Supporters who seek to ban gender-affirming care claim that puberty blockers, hormone therapy and related surgeries are potentially unsafe and that minors can't consent to something that could so significantly change their lives. But transgender advocates and major medical groups maintain losing access to such treatments could place youth experiencing gender dysphoria at a high risk of suicide.