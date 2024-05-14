Gayle King reacts to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut: "I just never saw myself this way"

Models on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady talk impact of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue 06:57

"CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King was surprised to learn that she's among the cover stars for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's special 60th anniversary edition. Fellow cover models Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady revealed the news to King following an interview on the show Tuesday morning, prompting applause from an excited King.

"I'm on the cover?" exclaimed King, as Upton handed her a copy of the magazine. "They told me I was just going to be on the inside."

"This is real," said "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Nate Burleson, who congratulated King on officially becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl. He encouraged King to take it in the moment as King looked at the cover.

Gayle King on the cover of SI Swimsuit's anniversary edition available on Friday. Sports Illustrated

"It goes to say - sexy isn't an age. Sexy isn't a size. Look how beautiful you look. That's so inspiring to women of all ages," said McGrady, pointing to the cover. "Yes girl, you did that."

King said she was speechless by the news and praised the photographer for guiding her every step of the way, from extending your toes to positioning your fingers.

"I just never saw myself this way. I still don't see myself this way," said King. "But when I look at that...I go, I look damn good."

"CBS Mornings" co-anchor Tony Dokoupil then shared another surprise: King also made the Sports Illustrated Legends edition.