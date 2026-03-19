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Investigators work to determine what caused explosion at Denver gas station that injured 2 people

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Denver police, firefighters and Xcel Energy are all trying to figure out what caused a natural gas explosion at a gas station that injured two people. It happened late Thursday morning at a Shell station at West 5th Avenue and Bryant Street. That's close to the intersection of 6th and Federal Boulevard.

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Firefighters in Denver put out a fire at the Shell gas station at 5th and Bryant. CBS

Firefighters say the two people who were hurt were taken to the hospital with what they called "blast and burn" injuries.

The building was heavily damaged in the explosion.

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