Gas main breaks in Silverthorne, police in Colorado mountain town send out evacuation order

By
Jesse Sarles
Emergency officials in the Colorado mountain town of Silverthorne on Tuesday afternoon sent out an evacuation order after a gas main break. The order, called by the Silverthorne Police Department, applies to people in homes around where the gas leak is happening.

It happened at Chipmunk Lane and Golden Eagle Road. That's about 2 miles north of Interstate 70.

"Please leave the area immediately," the Town of Silverthorne wrote on social media.

