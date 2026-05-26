Evacuations lifted after gas leak discovered at business in northwest Denver metro area

Police temporarily evacuated several businesses and residences in the northwest Denver metro area due to a gas leak.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, a gas leak was discovered at a business in the 300 block of Nickel Street on Tuesday. Officers evacuated the surrounding businesses and three apartment buildings located east of the business.

CBS

Authorities temporarily closed Nickel Street in both directions between Midway Boulevard and Highway 287 while the North Metro Fire Rescue investigated the leak. An Xcel Energy crew was also sent to the scene to assist.

Evacuations were in place for about half an hour. They were lifted around 12:30 p.m., and the road has been reopened.