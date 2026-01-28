Watch CBS News
Gas leak blamed for house explosion, fire in Denver metro area neighborhood

Jennifer McRae
A gas leak was blamed for an explosion and fire at a home in Lakewood on Tuesday. According to investigators, multiple 911 callers reported hearing a loud explosion and then saw dark smoke coming from the home in the 2200 block of Vance Street shortly after 2 p.m.

lakewood-gas-explosion-2-wmfr.jpg
 An explosion in the home in the 2200 block of Vance Street in Lakewood.  West Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators with West Metro Fire Rescue said the blast caused structural damage, including blown-out doors and windows. 

Firefighters said one person was inside the home at the time and was injured. That person was treated on scene and declined transport to the hospital. 

Firefighters said the single-family home suffered significant damage. 

