Garth Brooks adds more Denver shows after upcoming concerts sell out

Two planned concerts at Denver's Ball Arena quickly turned into four for country superstar Garth Brooks.

Two more shows were added after high demand when tickets went on sale Friday morning. The country music star has added a third and fourth concert to his stop in Denver.

It's part of his "Blame It All On My Roots" tour.

CBS Colorado got a chance to talk to the man himself, and he says to expect a throwback performance.

"[I'll] move back into the arena, pull some of the old stuff back out. Maybe some of the old entertainment theater kinda things. So, we're going back in time, and we're gonna have a ton of fun," said Brooks.

His Sept. 4th and 5th shows are both sold out. However, he'll be performing twice that Sunday, Sept. 6, with a matinee at 2 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $155.25 and are selling fast.