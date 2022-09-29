Watch CBS News
Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies to wear body cameras starting this weekend

Garfield County is going to become the next place where all deputies wear body cameras. The sheriff's office has been researching and trying out different cameras over the past year.

Starting this Saturday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will require all deputies and investigators to wear them. Sheriff Lou Vallario says the cameras will enhance the mission of the office.

Many law enforcement agencies across the state, like the Denver Police Department, already require them.

A new law will make them mandatory for all officers in the state by July 2023. 

