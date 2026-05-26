Colorado Avalanche get swept by Vegas Golden Knights in Western Conference final
After a season filled with promise and a march through two rounds of the playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche hit a brick wall against the Vegas Golden Knights. They got swept in the NHL's Western Conference Final and their season is over.
The Golden Knights defeated the Avs in Las Vegas on Tuesday night by a score of 2-1 and dashed Colorado's hopes of returning to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Golden Knights faced an Avalanche team that rolled through the regular season and won the Presidents' Trophy before going 8-1 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The odds favored the Avalanche to be the team to come out of the West, but history did not. Chicago in 2013 was the last team to claim the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar searched for answers against the Golden Knights, even changing goalies on Tuesday, going with Mackenzie Blackwood over Scott Wedgewood. The Avalanche also dealt with injuries to their top two players during the series -- reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar and Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon both missed time.