5 hospitalized after fumes force American Airlines flight to divert to Houston

Five people on board an American Airlines flight bound for Phoenix were hospitalized after the crew reported fumes inside the plane, forcing it to land in Houston, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines Flight 2118 departed Orlando International Airport for Phoenix Sky Harbor on Sunday, but the plane was diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston once crew members "reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin," the FAA said in a statement. The flight landed safely in Houston at around 7:10 p.m. local time, according to the FAA. The agency said it will investigate.

"I'm gonna have some transports here out of the airport on this," a crew member said as the flight was diverted, according to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

Four flight attendants and one passenger were taken to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" following the Houston landing, said American Airlines in another statement. First responders had met the aircraft at the gate when it arrived, according to the airline.

"American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power at Houston (IAH) following reports of an odor on board," the statement said. "We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience."

The flight departed from Houston shortly after landing there, using a replacement aircraft, according to American Airlines.