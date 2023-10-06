Watch CBS News
Coldest day of the week will lead to a frosty Saturday morning in Denver metro area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

The coldest air of the season so far is settling in before we get to the weekend with Frost and Freeze advisories for Friday night into Saturday morning. 

kcnc-2023.png

As a result, we have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the Denver Metro Area for the potential frost and freeze expected on Friday night into Saturday morning.

fawd.png

The Denver Metro Area along with many Front Range communities have a Frost Advisory for Friday night from midnight through 9am Saturday. This also, includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo and southeastern Colorado.

day-0.png

There is a Freeze Warning for areas of the northeast from Southern Weld County out to the Kansas and Nebraska state line. From Midnight through 9am Saturday.

day-02.png

Before the cold Friday night comes together we are looking at clouds and cooler highs. The surge of cooler air pushed in early Friday morning with a bank of morning clouds.    

am-co-futurecast-dave.png

The clouds and cooler air are going to keep temperatures on the chilly side. With mostly 50s and 60s over the eastern plains on up into the mountains. 

co-today-highs.png

Cloud cover should start to thin out during the afternoon finishing the day with mostly clear skies.  

am-co-futurecast-dave2.png

Then, get ready for a warming trend. After the cold Saturday morning the 70s return for the rest of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. 

weekend-forecast.png

The Denver metro area may get close to 80 degrees by Monday.

co-day-3-highs.png

Next rain maker for Denver will arrive next Wednesday with mountain snow as well.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 10:25 AM

