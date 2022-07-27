Frontier Airlines launches cadet program for next generation of pilots

Frontier Airlines is preparing for the next generation of pilots by launching a pilot program. The program will be operated in partnership with ATP Flight School.

The program will welcome up to 35 individuals per month who want to become commercial airline pilots. No prior flying experience is required.

According to Frontier, cadets will receive assistance in applying for financial aid to help offset training and living expenses. The program will last about 24 months.

"This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a commercial airline pilot," said Brad Lambert, vice president of flight operations, Frontier Airlines, in a statement. "We are putting this program in place to not only train future pilots but to help them overcome the barriers to entry people may encounter when trying to pursue an aviation career. We are thrilled to embark on this journey that will lead us to a new generation of Frontier Airlines pilots."

Additional Information from Frontier Airlines:

Cadets must be at least 19 years old, willing to relocate, and clear a background check. An associate degree or higher is preferred but not required. Participants' progress will be monitored throughout the program and they must pass all required tests as well as obtain all necessary certifications prior to becoming a Frontier pilot. Partnerships with aviation university programs will be integrated, as well, to create a complete academic training experience.

Individuals who are interested in the program may visit flyfrontier.com/careers beginning August 1 for additional information and to access the application.