Front Range Task Force seizes "millions of doses" of fentanyl

The Front Range Task Force seized what the agency called "millions of doses" of fentanyl in a bust last week. On Dec. 2, the task force, along with Longmont police officers, seized almost 45 pounds of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture.

dea-longmont-fentanyl-pic-copy.jpg
Front Range Drug Task Force

Alberto Reyes-Carrillo was arrested. According to law enforcement, he has direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. 

Officials said that seizures of illicit fentanyl by task forces in Colorado this year are at record levels. 

December 6, 2022

