Flooding makes pothole repairs more difficult across Colorado's Front Range

A road shoulder collapse might not be classified as a pothole, but one is certainly getting attention.

The rain washed out the side of the road on Highway 285 eastbound outside of Morrison. It is a major route maintained by CDOT.

CBS

Brian Knight, a project manager for Jefferson County roads, sees road damage firsthand. He told CBS News Colorado, "The infrastructure of America degraded faster than we can keep up with it."

Knight was speaking as his crew was working on Belleview just west of C470. They are attacking some of the too-many-to-count, bone-rattling mini craters.

Knight explained they are working full speed, "All of our crews are out, we have multiple patch trucks. Our asphalt trucks are out trying to stay ahead of it."

Fixing just one pothole takes time. They have to clear it out, clean it up, fill it in, and smooth it out. Unlucky vehicles that hit the holes may end up in a place like the Twisted Wrench garage in Golden.

Garage owner Chris Pitham showed some of the damaged tires and wheels.

"This one here is bad enough to crack the wheel all the way through," Pitham said.

The rim was bent as well. They have a collection, it seems, from pothole damage.

Co-owner Anthony Stefano said hitting a pothole can be quite costly.

"They can damage your tires, the wheel," Stefano said. "The shocks put stress on the ball joints."

At least, vehicle damage can be repaired. Sliding down the side of Highway 285 could be much worse.

Anyone who wants a pothole repaired is asked to contact the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department.