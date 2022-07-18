From NFL quarterback to mushroom farmer: Jake Plummer's journey from the gridiron to the fields of Fort Lupton

From NFL quarterback to mushroom farmer: Jake Plummer's journey from the gridiron to the fields of F

From NFL quarterback to mushroom farmer: Jake Plummer's journey from the gridiron to the fields of F

From NFL quarterback to mushroom farmer: Jake Plummer's journey from the gridiron to the fields of F

"It was destined for me to be here," former Bronco Jake Plummer told CBS4's Romi Bean.

These days, Plummer is about as far away from a football field as you can get. The former Broncos quarterback spends his days hard at work at the MyCOLove mushroom farm in Fort Lupton.

CBS

"We're talking about community, collaboration and connection. One of our main goals and missions here at MyCOLove is to put a lot of intent and love into the mushrooms that we're growing," Plummer said.

The process of growing mushrooms is complicated and lengthy. But for Plummer and his team, it's a labor of love.

"We're growing these mushrooms and extracting them so people can have a different approach to their health and wellness," he said. "That's a real powerful thing. So we handle it with extreme care and diligence."

Plummer's passion for medicinal and functional mushrooms stems from the benefits he's experienced in his health and wellness journey.

"I haven't been sick at all," Plummer explained. "I sleep really well now. I feel less fatigue, less stress, My gut health, my body, my digestion, my energy levels, pain in my joints has gone away."

DENVER - NOVEMBER 19: Jake Plummer #16 of the Denver Broncos passes the ball during the game against the San Diego Chargers on November 19, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. GETTY

Like so many NFL stars, Jake retired with his fair share of bumps and bruises. He believes incorporating mushrooms into the diet can be a total gamechanger for both current and former athletes.

"Every current player should be taking these as a preventative medicine," he said. "As an athlete, I wish I had this knowledge back when I was playing. I think it would have helped me deal with stress and come out of the game a little less beat up and less zapped from the intensity of the environment I was living in for so long."

As far as breaking into the NFL, it's all about education and overcoming the stigma that surrounds mushrooms.

The process to get it in there is going to be a tough one because the misconception of, 'Oh I can't have my players tripping out.' But don't you want them focused, sleeping better, stressing less and coming into work refreshed and ready to go? Anybody would want that. So the process is to get it in the right hands and I'm working on that."

Plummer is hoping to use his voice to help educate others about the benefits of mushrooms, and not just athletes, but everyone looking to find a natural way to improve their health and wellbeing.

"It's a true gift given to me to spread the word to people who are interested and maybe tired of being sick and tired," Plummer said. "You don't hallucinate taking Reishi, Lions Mane, Turkey tail and Cordyceps. You may trip out on how good you feel, but you won't be tripping."

For more information on Jake's projects, visit www.mycolove.farm and www.getumbo.com.