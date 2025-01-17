Dangerous cold and snow arrives in Denver, expect below freezing Colorado temps all the way through Tuesday

The arctic blast has arrived in Denver with moderate snow and frigid temperatures taking over. The dangerous conditions are also in place across Colorado.

Snow falls in Denver on Friday night. CBS

At 3:53 PM Denver Internation Airport hit 32 degrees. As of now, we are not forecasting to reach the freezing mark again until Tuesday afternoon. That is still 85+ hours away as I'm writing this.

Two waves of snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air on still on track as we progress through the weekend.

Accumulating snow overnight, on-and-off through Saturday

Widespread moderate snow in the Denver metro area will continue Friday night and linger through the day on Saturday. Snow accumulations have trended a bit heavier, so a few tweaks have been made to the forecast map:

CBS

Generally, 3-6" is expected along and just east of I-25. 4-8" is expected west of I-25 and for a majority of the foothills. 6-12" is expected for a small pocket in and around Boulder. Lesser amount are expected on the Eastern Plains with limited travel impacts.

Road conditions will be very slick for both the Colorado mountain corridor of I-70 and up and down the I-25 corridor. The combination of cold temperatures and significant snow will likely cause major travel headaches Saturday morning.

13 degrees is the forecast high with wind chills down to -5 degrees.

Reinforcing shot of cold air, snow arrives Sunday night and lingers

Sunday will be a balmy 15 degrees with most of the day staying dry. However, winds will increase resulting in wind chills dropping as low as -15 degrees in the morning and late evening.

CBS

The real story arrives Sunday night as another weak front brings colder air. The low Sunday night will be -5 degrees with wind chills 25 degrees below 0 on Monday morning. As of now, Mondays high will remain in the single digits with afternoon wind chills around -10 degrees.

Another round of light snow will develop overnight and into Monday morning commute. Additional accumulations of 1-3" are expected.

CBS

Tuesday morning is the coldest of the Arctic blast

Temperatures will drop 11 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning with wind chills roughly 20 below. The good news? No more snow is expected and temperatures will finally rise above the freezing mark by noon. This will mark the end of the event!

CBS

Stay tuned to CBS Colorado Newscasts for updates on the severity of cold and snow all weekend long.