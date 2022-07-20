Frightening video shows pair in costume, wigs attempting to rob Wheat Ridge couple

Neighbors say home surveillance, showing two costume-clad criminals as they try and follow a couple into their Wheat Ridge home before pulling a gun is alarming.

"It's very scary, especially in broad daylight," one neighbor told CBS News Colorado.

He and a friend live near 41st and Benton, where the attempted robbery took place. They were stunned to see the video.

"Oh my god, get inside," his friend says while watching the video.

It's now circulating on a neighborhood page online, and it ends with distinct laughter from one of those suspects.

"Like they're having fun at someone's expense," the same neighbor said.

Wheat Ridge Police are investigating and believe this same man and woman are responsible for a second successful robbery just a few blocks away.

"They approached that individual they stole his phone his wallet and they took off and also displayed the handgun in that case," Wheat Ridge Police spokesperson Joanna Small said.

Investigators are now sharing the video, as well as closeups of the suspects, who they believe are both wearing blonde costume wigs.

They are hopeful the images are clear enough that someone in the community will be able to identify who they are.

"The level of concern is very high especially when a handgun was involved. It was incredibly brazened they approached that door really quickly they were right behind those people had they not shut the door we have no idea what would have happened," Small said.

Until someone is caught police are asking that everyone be more alert, something many in that area is already thinking about.

"Maybe home before nighttime, double checking before you walk in the door to see if anyone has followed. I don't want to think about stuff like that," the neighbor told CBS News Colorado.

The second incident is being investigated by Denver police, the two departments are working together on this case, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the Wheat Ridge Police detective on the case by emailing bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us