Friends remember Colorado motorcyclist killed in alleged intentional hit-and-run

Friends are remembering Maggie Martinez as a kind, supportive member of Colorado's motorcycle community after investigators say she was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene. Police have arrested 40-year-old Nathan Eastman in connection with the crash.

According to Denver police, the crash happened late Saturday night near Sheridan Boulevard and Hampden Avenue. Investigators believe Eastman intentionally hit Martinez while she was riding with a group of motorcyclists before driving away from the scene. Martinez was critically injured and later died at a hospital.

In the arrest affidavit, investigators say witness statements and footage from a camera mounted on another motorcycle helped them identify the suspect vehicle — a red Audi with a bike rack attached to the back. Investigators determined the vehicle belonged to Eastman, who was arrested Sunday. He is currently facing charges of vehicular homicide-reckless and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

For JT Watson, the loss is deeply personal.

"Maggie was a very gentle soul," Watson said. "She was there for all of her people and was very supportive."

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Watson said Martinez was a familiar face at motorcycle gatherings across the Denver metro area.

"Maggie was always found on her bike," he said. "She would go to all the meets in general, so we'd always look out, and we'd always find her somewhere."

The two saw each other Saturday night at a community meetup supporting a local business before heading toward another gathering. Watson was not riding with her that night, but said he later came upon the aftermath of the crash.

"We saw the traffic and saw the ambulance pulled on the side of the road," he said. "And so we pulled off and saw that it was Maggie."

According to Watson, Martinez was riding with four or five other motorcyclists when a red Audi began tailing the group.

"It looked like the Audi had been following them since they had left the initial parking lot, and had followed really closely," he said. "It looked like she had checked her blind spot to move over, and the Audi was accelerating the whole time. When she had moved over, it was already too late."

He said the impact caused Martinez to lose control and be thrown from her motorcycle. Watson said Martinez was known for riding responsibly and always wearing proper safety gear.

"She was a really safe rider," he said. "She wasn't really trying to go crazy fast, do any stunting or anything like that."

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He added that Martinez was wearing a high-end helmet and full protective gear at the time of the crash.

A photographer, Watson now finds himself looking back at pictures he took of Martinez since meeting her, preserving memories of the friend he says brought joy wherever she went.

"You took one of the greatest people I know away from a lot of people," Watson said, directing a message to the accused driver. "Yeah, I'm angry, but yeah, anger's not going to do anything now."

Instead, he says Martinez would want people focused on love.

"Maggie was such a loving person, and I think she would want us to love her and remember her for who she was, and not for what that guy wanted to do."

Court records show Eastman has a criminal history spanning roughly 15 years, including prior cases for assault, domestic violence, traffic offenses and driving under suspension. During his advisement hearing Monday morning in Denver County court, attorneys said Eastman was on probation at the time of Saturday's crash. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.